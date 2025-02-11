Hardware stores experience shortage as snow rolls in

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — As we prepare for snow to roll in to the Baltimore area, plenty of gear is sat outside Ayd Hardware, like gloves, shovels, and more.

But when you walk inside, there's an important item missing—ice melt.

"It's been crazy busy. The whole month of January it's been a very difficult product to keep stocked because it's not just us in the mid-Atlantic that's had a need for this. Most of the country has had a need for this product," owner Vincent Ayd said. "Most suppliers that I have are out of stock completely."

He told WMAR 2 News another shipment will arrive Tuesday, but he expects those supplies will be gone within the day.

In the meantime, there are alternatives people can use to treat their sidewalks and driveways.

"Lawn food, weed and feed, what you're gonna feed your lawn."

While people tried to stock up on supplies, the Maryland State Highway Administration was hard at work.

"We did a lot of pre-treating today with the salt brine solution. We did have an impulse come through on Saturday, so we did do some salting operations on Saturday," Deputy Director of Communications Charlie Gischlar said. "We're pretty much complete with all that now."

Gischlar advises people to stay away from nonessential travel.

But if you do find yourself behind the wheel when the snowfall starts, make sure your car is road-ready.

"Make sure your vehicle is road-ready. Make sure your tires have good tread on them and all the lighting systems are working well, and that all the fluids are topped off. Always want to make sure you have gas in the car; you never know where you're going to get stuck."

And if anyone has car trouble on the road in the snow, pull off the road, put your hazards on, stay in the car, and dial #77 for help.

