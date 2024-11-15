Harbor Freight Tools to open 2 new stores in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The discount hardware chain Harbor Freight Tools is getting ready to open two more stores, one in Bel Air and one in Bowleys Quarters.

The Bowleys Quarters store is expected to open next month, in the Carroll Island Shopping Center, according to the company's website.

Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a press release: “We’ve been looking to open a location in Middle River for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community."

The Bel Air store is set to open in January, replacing Dick's Sporting Goods at the MacPhail Crossing shopping center off of Route 24 and MacPhail Road.

Harbor Freight also recently opened a store in Havre de Grace.

