HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Harbor Freight Tools is getting ready to open its seventh Baltimore-area store, in Havre de Grace, Harford County.

The store is expected to open in July, at 1000 Pulaski Highway. It will move into the building occupied by Save-a-Lot until several years ago.

Harbor Freight Tools also has locations in Parkville, Timonium, Dundalk, Edgewood, Catonsville, Glen Burnie and Reisterstown.

The discount hardware store celebrated its 1,500th store opening last week.