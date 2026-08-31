Hanover man pleads guilty to federal involuntary manslaughter after head-on collision kills father of five

A Hanover man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in federal court Monday in connection with a 2023 crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that killed a 48-year-old father of five.

Vincent Antwonn Still, 59, faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Still was driving northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle, struck another vehicle from behind, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators determined that, just before the crash, Still was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic.

First responders transported Still to Shock Trauma, where physicians reported a strong odor of alcohol.

One hour after the crash, Still's blood alcohol concentration was reportedly 0.259, confirming he was under the influence at the time of the collision.

Police said Still was traveling 102 mph in a 55-mph zone before the crash and showed no signs of braking.

Still's guilty plea was announced Monday by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Kelly O. Hayes and United States Park Police Chief Scott Brecht.