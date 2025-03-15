"Hands off our jobs": Local social security workers fear for their jobs

BALTIMORE — Social security workers are fighting to keep their jobs.

Friday night, dozens of people rallied in front of the Social Security building in Baltimore either a message for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk - keep your hands off our jobs.

In the past, President Trump has vowed not to touch social security but DOGE recently set its sights on the agency.

One social security employee at the rally didn't want to show her face or reveal her name in fear of losing her job, but she told WMAR-2 News if they are let go, things won't look too good for the millions of people relying on social security especially if they try to file a claim.

"They don't have a choice but to wait longer. It's already a long wait we've been understaffed for years," she said, "This is due to you because you paid into it. You should receive your benefits and anyone who's due a benefit should receive it. It's robbery at best."

Other federal workers also showed up like Missi Mongiello.

She's a federal employee at Aberdeen Proving Ground for the Army, saying no department is safe.

"We're getting abused as well believe me. The Department of Defense is gonna be under fire next cause they're coming after us too so we're just waiting for the shoe to drop," Mongiello said.

During the rally, community support was easy to see with many drivers honking their horns as they drove by.

Lawmakers also stood with the workers.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume told WMAR-2 News why is was important for him to be there.

"We are here as we have been over and over again with these rallies with federal employees in Washington, throughout the state of Maryland, and of course here In Baltimore to say that this is not right. It's not right we will not continue to stand for it in silence," Mfume said.

He added that he, along with the rest of the members of the Federal Operations Subcommittee, will work across the aisle to find a way to save federal worker's jobs.