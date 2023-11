BALTIMORE — Medium Rare, the award-winning steak and fries restaurant, is opening at The Rotunda.

The official opening is Monday, November 20.

The new restaurant will take over the 3,000 square feet that was once the CineBistro, including the movie's theater's kitchen space.

Reservations are available on OpenTable, and walk-ins are also welcome.

Their menu offers things like Coulotte steaks, salads and fresh cut fries.

