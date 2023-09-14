Gunman pleads guilty to the murder of Milford Mill freshman Travis Slaughter

MILFORD MILL, Md. — A gunman pleads guilty to the murder of Milford Mill Academy student Travis Slaughter.

The 14-year-old freshman was killed September 2 of last year following a high school football game.

Baltimore County prosecutors say 18-year-old Devin Gaither and four others attempted to rob him near Liberty Road and Washington Avenue.

At some point Gaither, who was just 16 at the time, shot Slaughter.

The four others involved have been charged with various lower level crimes, but their identities haven't been released.

Gaither, meanwhile, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12.