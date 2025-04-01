Gunman caught on video beating, robbing man in Butcher's Hill sentenced

BALTIMORE — A beating caught on video lands one of the culprits behind bars.

It happened last September in the 200 block of Madeira Street, in Butcher's Hill.

A 66-year-old man was walking home from a nearby garage when a group of young men began following and surrounding him.

Next thing he noticed was a handgun pointed in his face.

Upon grabbing the barrel, the victim found himself being knocked to the ground.

The group repeatedly kicked and punched the helpless man into unconsciousness.

Afterwards, the suspects rummaged through the fallen victim's pockets, taking off with his keys and wallet.

Meanwhile, a doorbell camera captured the entire attack.

Victim of juvenile assault, neighbors want DJS Secretary fired

It was the victim's daughter who eventually found him bleeding on the ground.

He'd suffered a concussion and lacerated eyelid, requiring hospitalization.

Baltimore Police later caught up with two of the suspects, a 15-year-old, and 19-year-old named Montaz Bailey.

The younger teen had the victim's stolen keys, while Bailey was armed with the gun used in the robbery.

What happened next sparked outrage in the community.

Due to Maryland's lax juvenile justice laws, the 15-year-old was quickly released from custody.

This sparked calls for DJS leader, Vincent Schiraldi, to resign. Police Commissioner Richard Worley also criticized how teenagers seemed to avoid accountability.

RELATED: Victim of juvenile assault, neighbors want DJS Secretary fired

Bailey was not so fortunate. He pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated assault and felony firearm possession.

A judge agreed to sentence Bailey to 25 years in jail, suspending all but 12 years. As part of Bailey's plea deal, the first five-years will be served without the possibility of parole.

