BPD commissioner slams juvenile justice system following the arrests of 2 teens

BALTIMORE — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery and assault near Patterson Park, Thursday night.

Around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in the 200 block of South Madeira Street.

Officers spoke with the victim who said he was approached from behind by multiple people while walking home.

The victim said one suspect showed him their gun, at which point he started getting attacked.

He fell to the ground and was stomped before the suspects robbed him and ran away.

Police say the victim received several lacerations and was hospitalized.

Soon after, police arrested 18-year-old Montaz Bailey and a 15-year-old boy. A handgun was recovered, along with the victim's property.

The 15-year-old was sent to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was later released to a guardian.

“This incident is truly horrific, and my heart is with this victim and our communities,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “More must be done to address the ongoing challenges of crimes being committed by young people and the lack of consequences and accountability. These incidents undermine the work of the BPD and erode the trust our communities place in us to keep them safe.”

Both suspects have prior arrests.