Guinness Open Gate Brewery brings a small piece of Ireland to Baltimore for St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE — St. Patrick's Day celebrations were in full swing Monday at the Guinness open gate brewery.

The brewery brought a taste of Ireland to Baltimore with its annual Irish Village.

In 2018 Guinness Open Gate Brewery quite literally opened its gates for the first time and for the last 6 years it has paid homage to its sister brewery in Ireland with its annual Irish Village.

“We try to do it bigger and better every year, we have traditional music, traditional beer, traditional food so like it just helps to bring like you said a small piece of Ireland to Baltimore," says Todd Perkins.

The Irish Village is three weekends of Irish themed celebrations which ends on St. Patrick’s Day.

People who visit the brewery are met with a host of vendors including special Guinness St. Patrick's day apparel.

Head brewer Todd Perkins says seeing so many people come to the event each year is what makes the holiday special.

“It makes me feel amazing like we put a lot other work and effort into this and just to have everyone experience what we’re doing and be a part of these festivities is amazing. All the energy that you could feel like the people are here drinking our beers, they are excited it’s a really cool experience," says Todd Perkins.

On St. Patrick’s Day people really get into the spirit of showing off their Irish heritage.

And although the village is at a brewery, it is still a family friendly experience with something to everyone to do.

“It isn’t just about drinking it’s about feeling the sense of community, sense of belonging so, everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s day right," says Todd Perkins.

And even though the Irish Village festivities end after Monday the Guinness beer garden will be open throughout the summer.