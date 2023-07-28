Guinness Brewery to host new local beer festival next year

HALETHORPE, Md. — Five years ago, Guinness opened its first brewery in the U.S. since the 1950s, right here in Baltimore County.

Since then, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery has been a hub of activity and celebration on Washington Boulevard. The company is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a party on the first week of August, and by donating $50,000 to the Brewers Association of Maryland.

The brewery also announced that it plans to host an inaugural Guinness Beer Festival next year, with all proceeds benefiting BAM.

The festival would bring together several dozen breweries from the Baltimore region.

Meanwhile, the anniversary celebration will run Aug. 3 through Aug. 6 and feature limited-edition beer releases, wood-fired food specials, live music, a special guided food and beer tasting experience, wooden lawn games and free ice cream scoops from Taharka Brothers.

Although Guinness just closed the manufacturing facility that's next to the brewery, the beer company is reassuring residents that the brewery is staying open and will continue to play a major role in the area.

"We are still the innovation hub of Guinness in America," said Todd Perkins, marketing manager of Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

More information about the 5th anniversary celebration is available at GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com.