Guinness' parent company to close manufacturing site; brewery staying open

HALETHORPE, Md. — The company that owns Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe is closing a manufacuting facility that's by the brewery, laying off about 97 workers in June.

The actual Guinness brewery, taproom and restaurant will stay open, however, clarified Luis Rabago, spokesperson for Diageo North America, which is Guinness' parent company.

The popular brewery has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors since opening in 2018, said the company.

"This decision will not impact our hospitality operations at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery taproom and restaurant. We have been part of the Baltimore community for many years and will continue to be an active member... We will continue to brew experimental beers to serve the brewery's taproom in the 10-barrel innovation brewery on the ground floor of the visitor center."

The state's labor department announced today that Diageo North America will close June 9. Diageo said they made "the difficult decision" after analyzing the company's "supply footprint."

"We do not take these decisions lightly and recognize the impact on our employees," the company said in a statement. "For those affected we are providing support in the form of severance packages, outplacement assistance, and employee assistance resources, as well as information on open roles across our organization."

The actual Guinness brewery employs about 100 people.