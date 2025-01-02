Grocery Outlet opening this month in northeast Baltimore County

OVERLEA, Md. — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, the rapidly-growing discount supermarket, will soon open its latest Baltimore County location.

The Overlea store, in the Beltway Plaza shopping center, will have its grand opening January 23.

It's coming to the former site of the Horizon Cinemas movie theater.

The California-based chain also has locations in Cockeysville, Owings Mills, Catonsville, Eldersburg, Westminster, Glen Burnie, and Edgewood, among other Maryland locations.

It also remains under construction on Liberty Road, at the former site of Giant supermarket.