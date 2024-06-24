Greenmount Recreation Center gets first ever AI computer lab

BALTIMORE — Being an NFL star is more than just about wins and losses and how many touchdowns you can score. It's also about using your popularity to inspire the next generation to be great!

Inside the Greenmont Recreation Center, Baltimore City children ages 8-15 who have expressed an interest in STEM, kickstarted the first ever AI Athletics Day.

"I'm here as living proof that these guys can become anything that they want to be," said Sean Ryan, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.

Ryan says this workshop will bring together the community through his vision, breaking down AI through activities that are fun and engaging.

The youth were able to visit various interactive stations designed to empower and teach them on computer science and artificial intelligence.

Some of the activities included a relay race using AI powered laptops working on various challenges like solving digital puzzles.

Others included navigating through a maze blindfolded using AI instructions, using an AI powered computer to create pixel art and creating a story with the help of AI.

"We know that the kids love the internet, cell phones, iPads and tablets. We were just trying to find a way to keep it interesting for them in a way that they don't get bored and they can can use their creative content to put it into whatever field they like," said Ryan.

He created his new, Sean Ryan Communities of Care Initiative to help empower the youth throughout the city.

Andrew Gilman, the chief marketing officer with NWN Carousel, helped bring in various partners whose main goal is to inspire, educate and entertain the kids at the workshop.

"Superstars like Sean Ryan, coming to teach kids about science and math and AI could be magical for the kids you know who decides maybe they don't wanna be the pro athlete. They want to be the computer scientist," said Gilman.

The hope is this is the beginning of an annual workshop as Ryan and others aim to inspire the next generation of technologists from the city of Baltimore.

"When I look into their faces, I see myself. I see a young kid growing up in a low income situation... not having access to a lot of the resources in my community," said Ryan.

