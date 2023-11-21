‘Green Wednesday’ in Maryland: Sales could be high before Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — You've heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday. But how about Green Wednesday?

It's the day before Thanksgiving; now that adult-use cannabis is legal in the state, one cannabis dispensary expects sales that day to be sky high.

Dr. Alexander Dix is the clinical director for KIP Dispensary in Cockeysville, which sells medical and adult-use cannabis.

"Traditionally, the bar scene is busier the day before Thanksgiving, more so than any other day of the year," Dix explained. "We really anticipate, now that cannabis has been recreationally legalized here in the state of Maryland, we expect a lot of the same rush to come to us as well

Last month alone, Marylanders spent more than $55 million on adult-use cannabis, the most since it was legalized in July, according to the Maryland Cannabis Administration. In September, it was just over $54 million.

But why cannabis, around this time of year, on that specific day?

"I think it just has to do with all the extra time people spend with their families - maybe they tend to get a little more anxious," Dix told WMAR, "But in general, over the whole country what we're seeing is that more states that legalize recreational cannabis, we actually see less and less people using alcohol. So I think it's just a generalized transition we're seeing."

Dix says the best way to order is to pre-order; they'll be open on their normal schedule, fully-staffed in preparation.

"4/20 was the largest day, it is the largest day, every year, that we've had so far," said Dix, "But now we're really excited to see what Green Wednesday brings now that we're legalized here."