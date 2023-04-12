Grandmother killed after attending funeral, Baltimore man charged

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — A Baltimore man is facing murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing a woman in Prince George's County on March 28.

Police were called to the 600 block of Drum Avenue for the shooting.

The victim, 62-year-old Lidia Carillo, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, she later died.

According to ABC affiliate WJLA Carillo came in from El Salvador to attend her grandson's funeral on March 27 after he was killed in an Alexandria car crash.

After further investigating police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Troy Medley.

Police have found no connection between the suspect and no motive has been identified.

Medley is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and other charges.

He was taken into custody in Baltimore for unrelated charges on April 6 and is awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.