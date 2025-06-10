Watch Now
Grandfather's confession of needing heroin to function while babysitting, leads to grandchild's tragic death

BALTIMORE — A grandfather faces charges related to the death of his 13-month-old grandchild.

Messiah Heggie died October 27, 2023, as result of fentanyl intoxication.

Baltimore Police now believe it's likely the child ingested residue of heroin previously snorted by his granddad, Steven Heggie, Sr.

It all started around 4:30am, when Messiah's dad dropped him off at Heggie's apartment on W. Coldspring Lane.

Later that day when Messiah's father returned from work, he was found unresponsive in Heggie's bedroom.

Charging documents say Heggie admitted to using heroin before Messiah came over so he could "function with the baby," and again before being picked-up.

In between, Heggie and Messiah took a nap at which time the child appeared to behaving normally.

Upon waking to hand Messiah over to his dad, Heggie noticed the boy was unconscious.

During an interview with detectives, Heggie remembered keeping heroin in his pocket when the two fell asleep.

When asked if Messiah may have gotten hold of the drugs, Heggie said he could have ingested residue from empty gel caps discarded in the bed or side table.

As result, Heggie now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and first degree child abuse resulting in death.

