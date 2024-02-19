Baltimore Police say drug poisoning killed 13-month-old child last year

BALTIMORE — A 13-month-old child's death last year has been ruled a homicide.

On Friday the Medical Examiner's office determined Messiah Heggie died of drug poisoning.

Heggie passed away at an area hospital on October 27.

Police did not reveal answers to key questions, including who initially discovered Heggie unresponsive, and who took him to the hospital.

It was the doctors who called 911 and got detectives involved.

So far there is no word on any charges being filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.