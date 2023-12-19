Watch Now
Grace Fellowship Church's Christmas celebration to include live animals for nativity scene

TIMONIUM, Md. — Grace Fellowship Church is hosting its "Christmas at Grace" this weekend, with a twist.

This year, the church is adding live animals to its nativity scene, including Brutus the camel. It will also have a petting zoo at the church for families.

"We are so excited to bring the nativity story to life," said Pastor Shea Strickland. "We anticipate the joy and wonder in the eyes of families and friends as they witness the unfolding of the Christmas story."

Two services are being held on December 23 and three services on December 24, Christmas Eve. For more information on "Christmas at Grace", click here.

