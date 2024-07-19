Governor's buy local cookout highlights the benefit of Maryland produce

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Great food starts with fresh ingredients, and according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, there is no better way to find fresh ingredients than by buying local.

Hundreds of people with empty stomachs came out to try some of the best food the state has to offer.

From fish to side dishes and even desert, each sample of food shares the same purpose.

“Look what you can make at this time of year from all of these local ingredients," says Kevin Atticks, Secretary of Agriculture.

Each vendor buys local produce and uses those ingredients to make tasty dishes.

We spoke to a few vendors about what buying local means to them.

“I mean, it’s incredibly important for us as chefs for everybody to kind of be involved and be on board with local produce; it’s what we love to cook with. It's what everybody loves to eat; it's usually the best quality as well, especially in Maryland," says Mike Cicippio.

Governor Wes Moore says this event showcases Maryland at its finest and tastiest.

“This is an incredibly important industry; it is our largest industry here in the state of Maryland, and we’re here just to support and say that everybody should make sure they are buying local," says Governor Moore.

Sonya Harris says this was her first time at the governor’s Buy Local Cookout. She says it's more than just showing the importance of buying local; it's also an opportunity for local businesses to expand their reach in the state.

“This is an opportunity to network with local farmers and other local vendors, and hopefully this will grow our business and business relationships," says Sonya Harris.

Buy Local Week is July 18th until July 28th.