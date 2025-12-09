Special session called in Maryland, but not for redistricting, says Governor's Office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday signed an executive order to convene a "special and extraordinary session of the General Assembly."

It's due to start on Tuesday, December 16, and its purpose, per the order, is to allow the House of Delegates to elect a new Speaker.

Last week, Adrienne Jones announced she was stepping down from her role as Speaker of the House, which she has held since 2019.

"The General Assembly may also consider other business to be resolved prior to the beginning of the 2026 legislative session," the Governor's Office wrote in a statement.

In response to a question, a spokesperson said that the legislature won't be discussing redistricting during this special session.

The regular session of the General Assembly is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2026.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.