Governor Wes Moore proclaims April as Autism Acceptance Month

Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 25, 2023
We've followed his story from the beginning, Marcus Moore and his Moore Crunch Pretzel Company.

On Tuesday he got to meet another Moore, Governor Wes Moore, and helped proclaim April as Autism Acceptance Month in Maryland.

Marcus has autism himself and found a lot of companies wouldn't hire him, so he started his own.

Now he's committed to giving other people living with autism a job.

"It's been a great great journey and it's amazing like how far things have come and stuff that I found exactly what makes me happy and enjoy doing. Plus it just makes y'all smile and that's what it's all about, that's really what I'm glad I could do," Marcus Moore said.

Marcus also received a governor's citation for his work on Tuesday.

You can buy Moore Crunch Pretzels in several stores now, as well as online.
