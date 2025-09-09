Governor Wes Moore announces his reelection campaign for 2026

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday morning he plans to run for reelection in 2026.

Moore has been repeatedly asked by national media outlets if he plans to run for president in 2028. He recently told Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press that he was focused on governing Maryland and not eyeing a run for the Oval Office.

Moore was sworn into office in January 2023, becoming Maryland's first Black governor. His lieutenant governor is Aruna Miller, who became the first Asian American lieutenant governor in Maryland and the first immigrant to hold a statewide office.

Moore released a video announcing his decision to run again, highlighting his administration's accomplishments including overseeing the response to the collapse of the Key Bridge in 2024.

Others have also announced their candidacy to run for governor in 2026. They include Democrats Ralphe Jaffe and Donald Ray Palmore and Republicans Carl A. Brunner Jr., John A. Myrick, Kevin Rhodes Sr. and Baltimore Blast owner Ed Hale.

Primary day in Maryland is June 23, 2026. Election Day is November 3, 2026.