Governor Wes Moore announces expansion of SNAP and EBT card fraud reimbursements

BALTIMORE — Wednesday, the Governor announced the state will reimburse $826,000 in stolen food and cash benefits, and also approved $1.8 million in state general funds to be used to pay back those families effected and approve those who were originally denied aid.

"Were already trying to survive, so let's try to do something to help those residents and people who live in Baltimore City and across the country," said Iathia Darden.

In March,the Department of Human Services decided they would reimburse those who's benefits were reported stolen, but only for scams dating back to October of 2022.

Governor Moore has now signed a law stating that anyone who's benefits were taken from January 1st of 2021 until now can get that money back.

Tehma Smith Wilson, who is the CEO of The Door, a nonprofit that hosts food drives is happy to hear about this new law.

"When SNAP benefits did decrease not to long ago we did see an increase of people not only attending our food distribution but also the frequency that they attended our food distribution. So any benefits that they could have to help them be a little more secure in their food access especially with the rising costs due to inflation I think is a positive thing," she says.

Maryland is the first state in the nation to use federal funds to reimburse snap benefits.

Marylanders who have already filed a claim for their benefits do not have to file again even if their claim was denied.