Governor Moore signs bills restricting guns into law, NRA responds with lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It took four years to get Jaelynn’s Law passed in Maryland.

The bill is in response to the school shooting at Great Mills High School in 2018 that killed Jaelynn Willey.

Her mother Melissa was there as Governor Wes Moore signed the bill into law.

“Common sense legislation that says if you have a history of mental illness and a history of violent behavior that you will not get your hands on a gun, common sense legislation that ensures what happened to Jaelynn Willey will never happen again," said Moore.

Senate bill one, sponsored by Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, limits where guns can be carried.

It’s in response to a Supreme Court decision that made it easier to get a concealed carry permit in Maryland. Guns can’t be carried in what the law calls sensitive places like preschools or government buildings.

“SB1 is really important to kind of get us back to where we were before the supreme court decision weakening our concealed carry permitting laws," said Melissa Ladd with Mom's demand action.

Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County doesn’t think it’ll hold up in court.

“It’s an extremist bill that’s going to do nothing to improve public safety here in Maryland and it’s going to over 130,000 legal permit holders it’s going to possibly put them in front of a criminal infraction," said Delegate Grammer.

The Maryland State Rifle and Pistol Association, a subsection of the National Rifle Association, has already filed a lawsuit against senate bill one.

In the lawsuit, the group calls senate bill one unconstitutional.

A spokesperson for the governor responded saying, “the NRA thinks more guns on the street is the solution when that is actually the problem. We're saving lives while they are politically posturing."