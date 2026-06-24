Governor Moore says primary endorsements were about disrupting the status quo, not ideology

Governor Wes Moore took questions following the primary election yesterday.

Gov. Moore says primary endorsements were about disrupting the status quo Gov. Moore says primary endorsements were about disrupting the status quo

Many of the candidates the governor endorsed have either won or are leading in their races.

"I was looking not for an ideology," says Gov. Moore.

"But I was looking for people who are willing to disrupt the status quo. It's the same reason why I ran 4 years ago: I was not coming to answer to party bosses, and I was not coming to, to, to just take party talking points."

He added that he is looking forward to debating Dan Cox, who secured the Republican nomination for governor.

This gives voters the same matchup as in 2022.