Governor Moore announces free transit for federal workers during shutdown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced the Maryland Transit Administration will provide free MARC and commuter bus service to federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown.

“This is what Maryland does in times of crisis: We band together and we help each other out,” said Gov. Moore. “But while Maryland is mobilizing to ease the shutdown’s burden on our people, let’s be clear, no state can fill the gap created by the federal government. The longer this shutdown lasts, the more pain we will feel, so it’s time for Donald Trump to come to the negotiating table on health care and open the government.”

The free service will be provided from now through the remainder of the federal government shutdown.

Anyone with a federal ID badge can ride for free by showing their badge to the operator.

