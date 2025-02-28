Governor announces additional actions to support federal workers

On Friday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced several additional steps he's taking to help federal workers impacted by mass layoffs and budget cuts.

Administration officials say that more than 450 Marylanders who worked for the federal government have already filed for unemployment with the state.

The state has expanded the Maryland Public Servants Resource website with additional items including county and local resources and specific help for veterans.

Governor Moore is also launching an initiative to try to bring laid-off federal workers to state government.

According to government officials, there are only about 250 job postings for state positions, though there are more vacancies than that.

A virtual information session for former federal workers will be hosted on March 7th, with follow-up in-person job fairs in both Baltimore City and Prince George's County.

The Governor is also directing the state's Department of Budget and Management to make the hiring process for the State better in the next 45 days.

Moore wants DBM to streamline the recruitment and hiring process.

Governor Moore is also directing the State's Department of Education (MSDE) and Maryland Higher Education Commission to share a plan with him for how they can partner to find opportunities for federal workers who might want to start a new career in education.

That plan is due within the next 45 days.

On a related note, the state is also launching a new resource page with information for those federal workers who want to pivot to teaching, which could doubly help Maryland address the teacher shortage.

Administration officials say there are currently 1,600 Maryland classrooms that are understaffed.

