Governor Moore launches resource hub for federal workers impacted by layoffs, firings

More support for federal workers from the state of Maryland.

On Friday, Governor Wes Moore launched a website that provides resources to federal workers impacted by layoffs, firings and changes to federal funding.

Those resources include information on unemployment insurance, job search and career support, legal resources, and an index of key rules and regulations that govern the federal employment process.

On January 28, President Donald Trump offered buyouts worth seven months of salary to all federal employees who had opted to leave their jobs by February 6.

A judge halted Trump's buyout deadline on the 6th, and that pause was then extended to the 10th.

Another judge then ruled to to allow then Trump administration to proceed with the buyout just two days later.

On Thursday, the Office of Personnel Management told agency management to fire federal employees who are on their probationary period, which usually lasts a year or more after being hired.

"The White House continues to take actions that jeopardize the livelihoods of our public servants and upend how the federal government can best serve the American people and advance our shared priorities," said Gov Moore. "We still hope we can move in partnership with this new administration to address common goals. But in light of recent actions that are hurting Marylanders, we must step up to defend our people. We encourage impacted workers to visit this new website and see what resources are available."

Officials say there are about 160,000 federal jobbs in Maryland, which represents 6% of jobs in the state.

If you or someone you know is impacted, you can head to the website here.