Government shutdown threatens 60-year-old Head Start program for early childhood education

BALTIMORE — For 60 years, Head Start has been a vital program across the country for early childhood education, but if the government shutdown continues to drag on, those Head Start services could go away.

Head Start is a nationwide program that supports children's growth from birth to age 5, centered around early learning and development, health and family well-being.

Watch as Government shutdown puts Head Start programs at risk nationwide Government shutdown impacting head start services

Erika Watkins' son was in Head Start just after the pandemic, and she says she is forever grateful to the program.

"While I taught my son as much as I could, the benefit of him being socially involved with other students it was very important for him to have that kind of engagement," Watkins said.

She says it was a kick start to her son's educational journey, a start at the time she couldn't afford.

"Knowing that there is someone who cares enough and will take the bulk of the financial responsibility to include and incorporate our children so they aren't lacking or behind is very imperative and important," Watkins said.

But now she says she is worried about the possibility of those services coming to an end because of the government shutdown.

Since Head Start is federally funded, the longer the shutdown, the higher the possibility of Head Start facilities face closure.

"And the government shutdown is a trickle down effect for everybody not just going to affect me, but my staff, the families and our children that we serve," Erica Knox said.

Knox says at Catholic Charities Head Start programs, the lack of federal funding goes beyond the classroom.

"It's not just for the child it is for the entire family," Knox said.

Knox says they have many programs for parents and ways to support entire families, like support for job placement and readiness and even a food pantry.

"It's a bigger picture than it is so Head Start definitely needs to be around for another 60 years to provide those services for families who will really need it, they rely on us," Knox said.

According to the National Head Start Association, in 2013 the government shut down for 16 days and in that time 23 Head Start programs in 11 states had to close temporarily affecting thousands of students.

Watkins says she is hoping that won't happen again.

"This is not just about people across the isle these are human beings with real life situations and who are in dire need and in dire situations and the lack of funding could be the matter of life and death or safety for another child," Watkins said.

Between the current government shutdown and the Trump administration proposing funding cuts to Head Start earlier this year, officials say the idea of Head Start making it to another 60 years is uncertain.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."