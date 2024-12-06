Gov. Moore to announce "future plans" for Preakness

BALTIMORE — Gov. Wes Moore will join Baltimore leaders to make a major announcement about the future of Preakness.

The announcement - to be held Dec. 11 at Camden Yards - will "preview future plans" and "transformative initiatives" for the 150th Preakness.

A press release noted:

The State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore are committed to the Preakness Stakes now and into the future... Plans are in motion to enhance the prestigious event and elevate its economic impact on the State of Maryland and the Baltimore City area.

David Rubinstein, owner of the Orioles, will be on hand for the announcement. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will attend, along with the leaders of Preakness and of the Maryland Sports Commission.

The press release also said that "engagement across the public and private sectors will expand the reach of touchpoints to ensure that all Marylanders have a sense of pride and ownership surrounding the Preakness Stakes and all that goes into it."

Pimlico was closed this past fall for major renovations, after the state of Maryland bought the racetrack from the Stronach Group this summer.