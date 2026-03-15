Gov. Moore declares State of Preparedness as severe storms with tornado potential target Maryland Monday

Gov. Moore declared Sunday a state of preparedness as severe storms are expected to hit Maryland on Monday.
These storms are anticipated to bring with them damaging winds, hail, and a possibility of tornadoes throughout Maryland.
Structure damage, downed trees, power lines, and debris are also a possibility.
Authorities are asking Marylanders to shelter in place if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued for the area, secure or bring in loose objects around their homes, reschedule outdoor activities, and follow local forecasts for the most up-to-date information for their area.
“In declaring a State of Preparedness for Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate readiness efforts across state government in advance of the incoming severe storms,” said Gov. Moore.
“The safety of Maryland families comes first. I am urging residents to prepare early, stay informed, and adjust plans, including postponing travel, as conditions change. Know the safest room at home or at work, and plan to be indoors before the storm arrives.”
Marylanders can expect the following during this weather event:
- A powerful cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms across the area as early as Monday morning into the evening.
- The main threats are severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornados.
- There is potential for 70-80 mph wind gusts.
- Potential impacts include significant travel delays, power outages, and debris.
Detailed forecasts for local areas can be found on the National Weather Service website [links-1.govdelivery.com].
Preparedness Recommendations:
- Plan ahead to minimize impact on you and your family.
- If you receive a tornado warning, immediately seek shelter.
- Stay informed by regularly checking weather updates from official sources, and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.
- Have an emergency kit ready and a family emergency plan in place, including where to shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area.
- Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather, including pets.
- Keep devices charged in case of power outages.
- Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies [links-1.govdelivery.com] can be found at mdem.maryland.gov [links-1.govdelivery.com].
- Only use generators outdoors and never in a garage. The generator should be at least 20 feet away from the home and away from windows, doors, and vents.