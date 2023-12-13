Gov. Moore: deal with Orioles "imminent"

ANNAPOLIS — Tension, setbacks, and a deadline just weeks away.

Wednesday night, Governor Wes Moore said Maryland is close to a deal to keep the Orioles in Baltimore.

He said it won't be a short-term deal, either.

“The three criteria that we're looking for is, I'm not interested in a short-term lease, we're not doing a one-year deal,” said Moore. “We are going to keep the Orioles here for a long time. The second piece is we have to make sure that we're being proper stewards of every single taxpayer dollar. And the third gating criteria that I have is that we have to create winners, not just on the field, but winners off the field. I have said that for the past nine months, my stance remains consistent, and a deal is imminent.”

The main hold up right now is Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Last week, Ferguson said he had issues giving the Orioles a 99-year ground lease.

He added the lease would let a private company develop land owned by Maryland taxpayers.

Gov. Moore addressed those concerns, though not with any concrete answers.

“We've been working with our partners in the legislature, and around to make sure that everybody will see that this is going to be a strong deal for the Maryland taxpayer,” said Moore. “So we are going to make sure that while this deal is imminent, this is going to be a very good deal for the taxpayers. And we're working very closely with all of our partners to make sure they see the same.”

A new deal requires approval from the Maryland Stadium Authority Board, then the Board of Public Works.

Neither are scheduled to meet before the end of the year, but could call special sessions.

The O’s lease on Camden Yards expires at the end of the year.