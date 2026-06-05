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Gov. Moore creates Immigrant Rights Protection Task Force

Maryland Governor Wes Moore
WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke
FILE - Maryland Governor Wes Moore at a news conference, May 15, 2025.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order on Friday creating a task force to protect immigrant rights.

The task force is expected to last 12 months and will have state agencies working together to specifically address fraud and exploitation of immigrant Marylanders.

"I have made it clear that we will not stand by while bad actors prey on immigrants in our community," said Moore. "In forming this task force, we are demonstrating the unity and strength of our state when we join together against injustice."

The task force will be chaired by the Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and will work with the Office of the Attorney General and the Comptroller's Office.

They will work to identify issues, including legal services scams, workplace rights, housing and consumer issues, and civil rights.

The task force will also work to strengthen outreach, education, enforcement, and coordination with the immigrant community.

"This Task Force brings State government together to ensure immigrant Marylanders have access to the services they need, protection they deserve, and the rights they are owed," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Immigrants make up about 17% of the state's population and 22% of its workforce.

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