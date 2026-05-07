Gov. Moore announces dozens of endorsements in congressional and local races

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore is supporting candidates in political races from the mountains to the shore ahead of the midterm elections.

Democrats have a strong grip on the State House and hold all but one of the federal delegation seats, and want to keep it that way.

“We have delivered enormous progress for the people of Maryland since taking office, but there is still more work to do, and these are the leaders who will help us finish the job,” said Moore.

The endorsement list does not include Senate President Bill Ferguson.

A source familiar to the situation, confirmed to WMAR-2 News that Ferguson did go to Moore's home in an attempt to get the governor's endorsement.

The two have been at odds over redistricting. Moore also did not endorse Ferguson's opponent, Bobby Lapin.

It does include House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk, whose chamber passed the redistricting plan.

“We have worked to expand access to healthcare, lower costs for working families, and make meaningful investments in our communities. Together, we will meet the challenges ahead and continue building a stronger future for all Marylanders," said Peña-Melnyk.

The full list can be found here.

The Primary Election is on June 23.