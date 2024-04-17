Goucher College receives its largest gift ever

TOWSON, Md. — A schoolteacher who gave $50 million to a small Pennsylvania liberal arts college is now also giving $55 million to Goucher College in Towson.

Goucher announced today that it's receiving its largest-ever gift, from Anica Donnan Rawnsley, Class of 1951.

It comes on the heels of a $10 million gift the college got last year from Judy C. Lewent, Class of 1970, which was its largest ever from a living alumna at the time.

Rawnsley's gift will be used to "sustain scholarships and financial aid for generations of students to come," the college said, noting that 99 percent of current students get financial aid.

After graduating from Goucher, Rawnsley served for 16 years as a Board of Trustees member and "spent much of her life devoted to education and community service, working as an elementary school teacher early in her career and volunteering for numerous nonprofits throughout her life."

She gave $50 million last year to Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, where she became the first female trustee, in 1975.

Goucher College President Kent Devereaux said in a statement that this "transformational gift" will ensure the college can fulfill its mission of "equity, inclusivity, and academic excellence... for decades to come."