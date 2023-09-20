Goucher College receives largest gift ever from alumna

TOWSON, Md. — Goucher College in Towson has received a $10 million gift - the largest ever from a living alumna - and is using it to help build a new science center.

The liberal arts college announced today that Judy C. Lewent, Class of 1970, and her husband Mark Shapiro, have pledged the $10 million gift toward the Science Innovation Center.

The center is a$40 million expansion of the college's existing Hoffberger Science Center, and will now be called the Judy C. Lewent '70 Science Innovation Center.

Lewent served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of major pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.; she retired in 2007 from the company, said Goucher.

The new science center is part of a $100 million capital campaign at the college, and will offer advanced laboratories to support students in molecular biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, chemical engineering, environmental science, neuroscience, and genomics.

Kent Devereaux, president of Goucher College, said in a statement: