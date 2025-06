BALTIMORE — Gospel SuperFest is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Baltimore.

It's described as a night of music, worship and inspiration, with more than 30 musical acts including Dorinda Clark, Brown & Group Therapy, Lisa-Page Brooks, Clark Cole and more.

Actress Vivica A. Fox is hosting the event, which will be recorded to air at a later date.

The event will be held on Saturday June 7 at Morgan State's Murphy Fine Arts Center. To purchase tickets, click here.