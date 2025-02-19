GOP bill aims to force Maryland counties to cooperate with ICE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Immigration has become front and center since President Donald Trump retook the White House in January.

The subject has caused division among some Americans, especially when it comes to leaders in so called red and blue states.

Here in Maryland, prominent Democratic lawmakers, locally and federally, have done everything from protesting to suing, in order to stymie the Trump agenda.

Attorney General Anthony Brown is leading the resistance joining other left leaning states in a number of federal lawsuits, challenging Trump executive orders, including on immigration.

Brown went as far to discourage law enforcement and hospitals from cooperating with ICEagents, even raising the potential of civil liability if they do.

However, some Maryland Republicans are taking steps to help enforce federal immigration laws.

Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents District 42-A, is introducing House Bill 85 that would mandate full cooperation with immigration authorities, while banning sanctuary policies.

The bill follows-up on long time concerns of state conservativeswho fear such policies put citizens lives at risk.

Mangione named the proposed legislation the "Rachel Morin Act," after a mother of five who was raped and murdered in Bel Air less than two-years ago.

Although Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler partners with ICE, Morin's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was in the Unites States illegally, despite having previously been expelled from the country.

“I never want any family to experience what Rachel Morin’s family experienced again," said Mangione. “We must work with ICE and end this problem. Marylanders deserve to be safe in their homes and communities."

Due to a super majority in the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, the bill is highly unlikely to advance.

A Gonzalez Poll released earlier this year found 76 percent of Maryland residents support requiring local officials to cooperate with federal agents in their effort to remove those who are illegally in the country committing crimes.

"By party, 96% of Republicans, 77% of independents, and 65% of Democrats support requiring local officials in the state to cooperate with federal law enforcement in its endeavor to carry out Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to arrest and deport people in this country illegally who have committed crimes," the poll stated.

