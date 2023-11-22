Goodwill's Thanksgiving feast provides thousands with free holiday turkey meals

BALTIMORE — Thousands of people with hungry bellies lined up inside the Baltimore Convention Center ready to gobble up an early turkey meal.

"That meal was as close perfect as it could be if not perfect, it was wonderful,” said Travis Williams who is one of more than two thousand people who received tickets for the 66th annual Goodwill Thanksgiving Dinner.

"It's our way of giving back, but more importantly, we want to pull people in who may be homeless or unemployed to get them connected to services they may need and to skills training and ultimately jobs,” said Lisa Rusyniak who is the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

Green beans, dressing, mashed potatoes and turkey were just a few of the items on the menu that drew in families, friends and some that would otherwise be spending the holiday alone.

"I was really happy about the event because my parents passed away and I didn't have anywhere to go for thanksgiving and one of the ladies came up to me and offered me a ticket,” said Kenya Grant who attended the Thanksgiving feast. “So it's absolutely wonderful that I had the chance to experience this event because I won't be having thanksgiving dinner.”

Around 400 volunteers spread throughout the room serving dinner, while others provide the finishing touch of desserts.

It was more than just food that drew people in for support, a resource fair also provided opportunities for people to better their lives beyond the holiday season.

Connecting those in need to housing, substance abuse help, health insurance and other social services.

"I took advantage of the family tree. Like there's people out here that need help like my son he's disabled he has ADHD. My son named Carlos, so I’m taking advantage of that,” said Carlos Strawder who attended the Thanksgiving feast.

Whether it's making friends, getting a meal or finding an opportunity, it's a mission of giving back and giving thanks.