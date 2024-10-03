Good weather returning just in time for Fells Point Fun Fest

BALTIMORE — After nearly two weeks of clouds, it's about time to get out of the house this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to enjoy the sunshine along the harbor at the 58th Fells Point Fun Fest.

"We finally have some gorgeous weather, so we're ready to celebrate here in Fells Point," Kathy Hornig, the festival director, told WMAR on Thursday ahead of the festival.

The free festival brings together patrons and roughly 150 vendors and artists from Maryland and elsewhere.

"Not only is it a beloved tradition, but the Fell's Point Fun Festival brings folks into the city to experience Fell's Point, the charm, the beauty all the great shopping all the great places to eat and drink. And hopefully come back year round," Hornig added.

Before attending, Hornig recommends visiting the festival website to plan your day.

"I'm excited to have people back in the neighborhood this weekend after days of rain," said Laura Mattingly, owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange, one of the neighborhood's newer shops on Thames Street.

"It's just great visibility for people who haven't discovered us. We've been open for about a year and a half now," Mattingly added.

And if you're worried about missing the Ravens game on Sunday: don't. At Broadway Square, there's going to be a big screen showing the game at 1:00.

It's no secret Mother Nature has not been kind to Baltimore's festivals this year. Much of Artscape was hampered by rain, and just last weekend, the Baltimore Book Fest was rained on, too.

The forecast this weekend shows great early fall weather for the Fun Fest, which begins Friday evening and ends Sunday evening.

"In my 33 years, we've had one or two festivals with a forecast like this," said Nick Johnson, owner of Su Casa furniture. "It should be phenomenal."

Johnson told WMAR his business depends on foot traffic, and looks forward to folks coming back after having a good experience at the festival.

"It's incredible what the festival does to bring people to the community," Johnson added.