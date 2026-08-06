GoFundMe started for father of 5, mechanical engineer killed in Maryland crash involving stolen vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Tributes are pouring in for a Virginia man who was tragically killed in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Dr. William Vance Payne II was a father of five who died en route to work.

Police say Dr. Payne was operating a 2007 Toyota Matrix while driving eastbound on Clopper Road when a 2015 Kia Optima entered the intersection and collided with his vehicle.

Montgomery County Maryland – Fire & Rescue Service

Related: Police identify man killed in Maryland crash involving stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-old

Dr. Payne died as a result of the collision.

The Kia was reportedly stolen from Germantown, police say, and was occupied by seven juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old: four girls (two 14-year-olds, one 13-year-old, and one 12-year-old) and three boys (one 15-year-old, one 13-year-old, and one 12-year-old).

Montgomery County Maryland – Fire & Rescue Service

Authorities reported that the driver of the Kia was a 13-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries.

The fundraiser, which has raised over $66,000, says Payne leaves behind three young children, two adult daughters, and his wife, Lisa.

Dr. Payne served at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for 29 years as a mechanical engineer, according to a statement obtained by WMAR-2 News.

"His research focused on making residential heat pump and air conditioning systems more reliable, safe, and efficient for the homeowners and residents who rely on them. Our thoughts are with Vance's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," NIST said.

The Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Police say charges related to the crash will be at the discretion of the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office once evidence is presented.