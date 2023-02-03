Go Red for Women Day raises awareness about heart disease in women

Heart disease continues to remain the number one killer among women, according to the American Heart Association, and yet experts say about 80% of cardiac events can be prevented.

Go Red for Women Day is a day to raise awareness about the risks of heart disease among women and what can be done to prevent it.

Among the risk factors that can be controlled:



Smoking

Lack of regular activity/exercise

High blood pressure/cholesterol

Obesity

Diabetes

Dr. Radhika Kuna, Chief of Cardiology at Carroll Hospital, said growing older increases a woman's risk of developing heart disease. She said the concern for heart attacks goes up for women who are going through or have gone through menopause, but that they are also seeing other age groups impacted by cardiovascular disease.

"I think when it comes to risk factors for heart disease, unfortunately we’re seeing them more and more in younger adults even teenagers, things like high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes," Dr. Kuna said.

Dr. Kuna said its important for women of all ages to make their health a priority and manage any health conditions they may have, in addition to eating a balanced diet, regular exercise and not smoking.

One myth Dr. Kuna said is common with symptoms of a heart attack is that a person will feel intense pain.

"It's often a lot more subtle and vague, so people will describe pressure, tightness, dull aching in the chest," she said. "When it's really extreme, they might describe it as an elephant sitting on their chest."

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer among new moms and accounts for more than one-third of maternal deaths. The group said pregnant women who experience health problems like high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and preeclampsia increase their risk for developing heart disease later in life.

During the month of February, CVS is offering free heart health screenings at any of its Minute Clinics. The screening includes a blood pressure and body mass index check, glucose reading and cholesterol test. To print out the voucher, click here.

