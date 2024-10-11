Go big or gourd home: How to make your pumpkin stand out this Halloween

PARKVILLE, Md. — Fall Harvest Days are in full swing at Weber’s Cider Mill Farm in Parkville.

There’s plenty of activities to pick from, including a maze, giant hillside slide, duck races, tire mountain, mini-tractor ride and more.

“People come out and get their apple cider slushies, their doughnuts. They walk around, see the barnyard animals, get on the hayride and have an awesome day,” said Jack Meyers, Weber's Farm and Produce Manager.

The farm market is stocked with seasonal baked goods like pumpkin crème roll and hand dipped ice cream. But the highlight is picking out a pumpkin.

While there’s no such thing as the perfect pumpkin, here’s what to look for when carving. Picking the “perfect” Halloween pumpkin at Weber's Cider Mill Farm

“Right now we have 15 or more different varieties of pumpkins. We have mini pumpkins, we have big carving pumpkins. We have French heirloom pumpkins and Italian heirloom pumpkins. We have a variety called stackers, which are really cool,” said Meyers.

Weber's gets their pumpkins from a few local growers.

“With the weather, we haven't had any issues so far. So we're going to have a steady supply of pumpkins throughout the whole month of October,” said Meyers.

Weber's barnyard is open daily through November 3rd from 10am to 6pm. Fall market hours are 9am to 7pm.

