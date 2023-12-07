Glowing lights, glowing smiles at Baltimore City Hall tree lighting

BALTIMORE — If you drive up Lexington and Fayette, it'll be hard not to notice and catch the holiday cheer: the big tree in front of City Hall is bright and glowing.

After a ten-second countdown, the tree lights illuminated on a frigid Wednesday night in downtown Baltimore.

But the City Hall tree lighting isn't really about the tree: it's about the togetherness it brings.

"Very cool," 8-year-old Nico Scott told WMAR. "I like the big tree. And those decorations."

Nico and his grandparents arrived early on Wednesday, staking out their spot for the big event.

"It's a pleasure to enjoy myself with my family," said Cornett Golden, Nico's grandfather.

Brionna Fulton, a mom, and her little ones Braylynn, Brysyn and Brielle, enjoyed a merry Wednesday night out.

"A good free event to bring the kids!" Fulton told WMAR. "I love community, I love everything Baltimore City tries to do for us. So I try to attend all free events, it's great for the kids."

The night featured choir performances from all ages and bands providing those cheerful holiday sounds. Plus, on the big stage, the mayor recognized the Maryland State Champions hailing from Baltimore: Dunbar and Mervo football.

"Whether you celebrate Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, or any other holiday," Mayor Brandon Scott said, "this is a time for unity, for love and togetherness, and I am so happy to see that happening with all of you right here today."

The tree is now visible by the road in front of City Hall aptly named 'Holliday Street'.