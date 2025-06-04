Glen Burnie Town Center plaza gets colorful makeover from community volunteers

GLEN BURNIE, M.d. — Volunteers are transforming the Town Center Plaza into a vibrant community space just in time for summer, bringing new life to a previously underutilized area.

"It's really incredible to see the vision for this site come off the page," Kayleigh De La Puente, Town Center revitalization manager for the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, said.

The organization has partnered with urban design non-profit Better Block Foundation to re-imagine the space.

"It was a real no brainer," De La Puente said.

The revitalization plan was developed through a survey, according to the productions manager of the Better Block Foundationl, Azael Alvarez.

"We had about 250 responses and they want to see a space for live music, space for local vendors to pop up," Alvarez said

The new space will be featured in a two day festival this Friday and Saturday kicking off with a ceremony featuring County Executive Steuart Pittman, County Councilwoman Allison Pickard and AAEDC President & CEO Amy Gowan.

The plaza will also host weekly farmers markets beginning next Thursday and a summer concert series.

In addition to a brightly colored mural art, more seating and shade will be added to make the plaza more inviting.

More than 20 volunteers showed on Wednesday morning to begin the project.

“We've been having a really good time today. I love me some arts and crafts," Longtime Glen Burnie resident Deyannah Taylor said. "It has been really nice to see all this attention and effort gone into this particular area."

"The site doesn't just get built on its own. It's really a community effort, an effort designed by the community, built by the community, and then the best part: Enjoyed by the community at the end," De La Puente said.

The project is already helping to create new connections.

"I've met new people and we've been doing a lot of painting out here. It's really fun," volunteer Zipporah Johnson said.

"We're just creating a space for everyone to hang out and meet their neighbors. So that's the goal for this Town Center," Alvarez said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted from broadcast to this digital platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

