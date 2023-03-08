Watch Now
Glen Burnie student charged as adult after picture holding gun in school bathroom surfaces on social media

Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 08, 2023
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie High School student has been charged as an adult after a picture of him holding a gun surfaced on social media.

School Resource Officers were alerted of the photo on Tuesday around 1:45pm.

It allegedly depicted the 16-year-old student holding the pistol with an extended magazine while inside the school's bathroom.

At first police couldn't find the student on school property.

Then around dismissal time, the student was seen walking towards his bus.

Police detained the student, but found no gun. A search of multiple homes also turned up empty.

Still the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against the student.

This incident follows an after school fight last week in the campus parking lot that led to another student being cut with a knife.

We've reached out to the school system for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.

