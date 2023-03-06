Two charged in Glen Burnie High School parking lot fight that left student injured

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A fight in the parking lot of Glen Burnie High School left one student injured and another facing criminal charges.

It happened March 2, after school hours.

Anne Arundel County Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when they were approached by a someone who began arguing with them.

Soon, another person pulled up in a car and joined in.

Things quickly turned physical, resulting in the victim being cut with a knife. The victim did not require medical attention.

It wasn't until the following day that the School Resource Officer would find out.

Both suspects were ultimately identified. One is 19-years-old from Pasadena, who now has a warrant out for their arrest. The other is a 17-year-old student at the school, who was issued a juvenile citation.

