Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two charged in Glen Burnie High School parking lot fight that left student injured

Anne Arundel County police officer nearly hit after pulling over car
WMAR
Anne Arundel County police officer nearly hit after pulling over car
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 14:30:22-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A fight in the parking lot of Glen Burnie High School left one student injured and another facing criminal charges.

It happened March 2, after school hours.

Anne Arundel County Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when they were approached by a someone who began arguing with them.

Soon, another person pulled up in a car and joined in.

Things quickly turned physical, resulting in the victim being cut with a knife. The victim did not require medical attention.

It wasn't until the following day that the School Resource Officer would find out.

Both suspects were ultimately identified. One is 19-years-old from Pasadena, who now has a warrant out for their arrest. The other is a 17-year-old student at the school, who was issued a juvenile citation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices