Glen Burnie shooting investigation leads police to much more

GLEN BURNIE — A Glen Burnie High School SRO helped out Anne Arundel County Police after a March 17th report of shots fired.

Around 4:20pm on March 17th, officers were called to the area of Crain Highway and Crain Court Circle for a report of shots fired, involving three males.

The suspects all got away, but witnesses were able to give police some information.

Nine days later, with help from the SRO, one suspect was ID'd, and detectives were able to make an arrest.

A search warrant executed led to the recovery of evidence related to the shooting, as well as additional firearms and a large quantity of drugs. The suspect has been charged accordingly, with further charges pending. The investigation remains active.

They also ID'd the driver of a vehicle involved, who was cooperative and unaware that a shooting had occurred.