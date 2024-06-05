Glen Burnie fatal hit-and-run driver to serve 7 years in jail

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and critically injured her husband is set to serve 7 years in jail.

Austin Keith Seagraves, who was 19 at the time of the 2022 crash was driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit when his car ran up onto the sidewalk, striking the two pedestrians.

It happened at Aquahart and Oakwood roads at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2022.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Colt Leitess said today in a press release that victims Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera, 22, and Fidel Angel Castro, 23, had just gotten married after graduating college, and had just bought their first home.

They "were going on a pleasant walk for ice cream" when Seagraves struck them with his Toyota Camry and ran away from the scene, pulling his shirt over his head to try to hide himself.

He had been distracted when the crash happened, and had been driving 50 miles per hour in a 30 MPH zone. He wasn't carrying a driver's license.

Dryden-Bera was pronounced dead at the scene; Castro was critically injured.

Leitess said: "The Defendant’s actions driving speeding in a 30 mph zone, fleeing the scene and abandoning the two people he injured was horrendous. This sentence holds him accountable for his actions."

Seagraves was sentenced today to 25 years in jail, with all but seven years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation upon release.